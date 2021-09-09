Friday
Judith K. “Judy” Spencer, 66, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Richard T. Brunson, 63, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings.
Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, Colorado, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Saturday September 11
Georgianna Klusman, 84, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Myra S. Fredricks, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.
Chad Hutchison, 52, of Atlanta, GA, 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Hastings.
Jean Charles, 105, of Republic, Kansas, 10:30 a.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas.
Maggie Sommer, 74, of Roseland, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.
Saturday September 13
Charles J. Keever, of Honolulu, HI, 2 p.m. at Belvidere City Cemetery in Belvidere.
Tuesday September 14
Barbara K. Zaroban, 87, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Friday September 17
Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday September 18
Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
