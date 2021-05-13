Friday

Alvera C. Beach, 98, and Ronald L. Beach, 74, both of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Merna L. Brouillette, 94, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday

Charles “Alan”Jones, 10:30 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Joy E. Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.

Tuesday May 18

Doris J. Hoelting, 78, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Saturday May 22

Lori J. Hall, 64, of Campbell, 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

