Friday
Alvera C. Beach, 98, and Ronald L. Beach, 74, both of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Merna L. Brouillette, 94, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday
Charles “Alan”Jones, 10:30 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Joy E. Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.
Tuesday May 18
Doris J. Hoelting, 78, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Saturday May 22
Lori J. Hall, 64, of Campbell, 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
