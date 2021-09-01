Friday
Marcia R. Shane, 78, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Kimberly A. Wilson, 58, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton.
Rebecca R. “Beckie’”Baker, 48, of Lincoln, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Lawrence G. “Larry” Martenson, 67, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel.
Saturday
Paul J. Faimon, 84, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Donald G. “Don” Hauff, 66, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings.
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Sunday
Courtney Jenkins, 40, of Doniphan, 1-3 p.m. at Doniphan Community Center
Monday
Norris V. Swan, 100, of Hastings, 4 p.m. at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Robert A. “Bob” Oldham, 82, of Hastings, 10 a.m at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Friday September 10
Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, CO, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Saturday September 11
Jean Charles, 105, of Republic, Kansas, 10:30 a.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas.
Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
