Thursday October 14
Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Jeffery R. Thaut, Sr., 2 p.m. at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings.
Morgan Malesker, 19, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Friday October 15
Carol E. Bauder, 101, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Marian Griess, 83, formerly of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Wilma L. Schulz, 99, of Red Cloud, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Betty May, 90, of Makato, Kansas, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Saturday October 16
Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Monday October 18
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Ronald Richardson, 85, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
