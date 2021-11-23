Wednesday

Milton A. Munson Jr., 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Norma J. Burklund, 79, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.

Friday

Jean Graham, 97, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Saturday

Angela Wolfe, 43, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Dean G. Jacobitz, 91, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata.

Kenneth Nollette, 67, of Juniata, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.

Samuel D. Gillett, 87, of Esbon, Kansas, 11 a.m. at Esbon Community Church in Esbon.

Ronald R. Weber, 71, of Superior, 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, Kansas.

Monday November 29

Leon ‘Duane’ Dudney, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Leoma R. Sisel, 86, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.

Marcellina T. ‘Marcie’ Streff, 97, of Holdrege, 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege.

Saturday December 11

Thomas F. ‘Rewarts’ Thacker, 50, of Doniphan, 11 a.m. at Rosedale United Methodist Church in Doniphan.

