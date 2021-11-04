Friday November 5

Joan M. Bramble, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday November 6

Brenda T. Hylden, 61, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Donavan E. ‘Whitey’ Consbruck, 81, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Andrew Leighty, 36, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Lifehouse Church in

Hastings.

James ‘Pete’ Keifer, 54, of Guide Rock, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Norma L. Crago, 76, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Hastings Salvation Army in Hastings.

Huong Thoai Tran, 65, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Sunday November 7

Huong Thoai Tran, 65, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Daniel D. ‘Dan’ Bogan, 58, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Elks Country Club in Hastings.

Monday November 8

Dean H. Hohnstein, 83, of Wheaton, IL, 10:30 a.m. at Rosedale Methodist Church in Doniphan.

John Guilkey, 88, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

0
0
0
0
0