Friday

Lucille R. Henry, 77, of Davenport, 10:30 a.m. at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Melvin C. Reiss, 93, of Minden, 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Minden.

Saturday

Sherman L. Luhn, 79, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Norman R. Stenson, 87, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral home in Superior.

Monday

Anna H. Schmidt-Rust, 93, of Franklin, 11 a.m. at Riverton Cemetery in Riverton.

