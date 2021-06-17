Friday June 18
Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Barbara J. ‘Barb’ Peck, 79, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Saturday June 19
Patricia J. McKeon, 75, of Junitat, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Linda K. Pierce, 48, of Holstein, 12-3 at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Monday June 21
Darrell Ward, 88, of Nelson, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Tuesday June 22
Rosemary Dageforde, 79, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.