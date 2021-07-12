Friday July 16
Arnold J. ‘AJ’ Boehler, 79, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.
Saturday July 17
Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Rodney R. ‘Rod’ Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Commented
