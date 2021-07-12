Friday July 16

Arnold J. ‘AJ’ Boehler, 79, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.

Saturday July 17

Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.

Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Rodney R. ‘Rod’ Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

