Friday
Arnold J. “AJ” Boehler, 79, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.
Neva J. Parks, 94, of Campbell, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.
Donald “Don” Gray Jr., 77, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings.
Eugene A. “Gene” Johnson, 90, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Rodney R. “Rod” Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings.
Monday
William G. “Bill” Nabower, 82, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
