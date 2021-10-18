Tuesday October 19
Gerald R Figgins, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Red Cloud Cemetery.
Thursday October 21
Raymond L. ‘Ray’ Frerichs, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings.
Timothy E. Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill.
Friday October 22
Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday October 23
Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.
Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.
