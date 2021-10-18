Tuesday October 19

Gerald R Figgins, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Red Cloud Cemetery.

Thursday October 21

Raymond L. ‘Ray’ Frerichs, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings.

Timothy E. Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill.

Friday October 22

Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday October 23

Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.

Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.

0
0
0
0
0