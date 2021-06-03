Friday
Barry L. Wach, 62, of Sutton, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Joy Uden, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Darrel E. Wehnes, 84, of Inland, 10:30 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Bonnie L. Bartels, 96, of Campbell, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.
Saturday
Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva.
Monday
Priscilla E. “Percy” Maul, 90, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday June 11
Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.
Saturday June 12
Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
