Saturday
Merle J. Reinsch, 85, of Shickley, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sutton.
Samuel R. Templin, 68, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Vernon F. Duncan, 79, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Monday
M. Alwilda Nelssen, 98, of Smith Center, Kansas, 10 a.m. at Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center.
Wednesday August 18
John P. Meyer, 79, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.
August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
