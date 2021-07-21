Thursday July 22

Beverly J. Bruning, 72, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Bruce J. Berck Jr., 26, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

Darrel W. Ragland, 64, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.

Saturday July 24

Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

Monday July 26

Timothy L. Grabast, 61, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Wednesday July 28

Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.

