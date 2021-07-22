Friday
Bruce J. Berck Jr., 26, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Darrel W. Ragland, 64, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.
Monday
Timothy L. Grabast, 61, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Wednesday July 28
Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.
Friday, July 30
Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.