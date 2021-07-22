Friday

Bruce J. Berck Jr., 26, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

Darrel W. Ragland, 64, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.

Saturday

Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

Monday

Timothy L. Grabast, 61, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Wednesday July 28

Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.

Friday, July 30

Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.

