Saturday
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
John A. Quirk of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Michael Saladino, 75, of Ayr, 11 a.m. at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr.
Thomas Zusag, 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Jerry Horst, 62, of Edgar, 3 p.m. at the Edgar American Legion in Edgar.
Robert “Rob” Roybal, 85, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Monday
Cloma R. Corman, 85, of Edgar, 10 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Edgar.
Berdina Dunham, 95, of hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Christopher Devich, 49, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
