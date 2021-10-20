Friday
Mildred K. Kounovsky, 97, formerly of Clay Center, 11 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.
Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday
Harlan R. “Pete” Petersen, 81, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.
Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Joyce E. Talkington, 82, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
