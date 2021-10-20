Thursday October 21
Larry Siebenneicher, 62, of Deshler, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler.
Raymond L. ‘Ray’ Frerichs, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings.
Timothy E. Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill.
Friday October 22
Mildred K. Kounovsky, 97, formerly of Clay Center, 11 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.
Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday October 23
Harlan R. ‘Pete’ Petersen, 81, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.
Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.
