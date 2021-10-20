Thursday October 21

Larry Siebenneicher, 62, of Deshler, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler.

Raymond L. ‘Ray’ Frerichs, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings.

Timothy E. Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill.

Friday October 22

Mildred K. Kounovsky, 97, formerly of Clay Center, 11 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.

Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday October 23

Harlan R. ‘Pete’ Petersen, 81, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.

Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.

