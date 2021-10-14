Saturday
Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Monday
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Ronald Richardson, 85, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Verna C. Graf Kiesling, 99, of Doniphan, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan.
Earl D. “Beno” Frieden, 87, of Shickley, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley.
Tuesday
Gerald R. Figgins, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Friday October 22
Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Candace L. Olson, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
