Saturday

Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Monday

Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Ronald Richardson, 85, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Verna C. Graf Kiesling, 99, of Doniphan, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan.

Earl D. “Beno” Frieden, 87, of Shickley, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley.

Tuesday

Gerald R. Figgins, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud.

Friday October 22

Violet Hubel, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Candace L. Olson, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.

