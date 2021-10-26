Wednesday
Sarah E. Warnock, 29, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Connie L. Einsphar, 78, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday
Duane M. “Dude” Child Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Larry L. Bennett, 90, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church Diciples of Christ in Hastings.
Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, 1:30 p.m. at Formoso Community Church in Formoso.
Friday
Carol S. Wheeler, 75, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Saturday October 30
Florence M. Alexander, 87, formerly of Harvard, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Mary F. Garvin, 59, of Harvard, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Genevieve R. Conway, 93, Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
