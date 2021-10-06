Thursday
Geraldine M. Struss, 96, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
David “Dave” R. Tatro, 61, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Lloyd “Dale” Powell Sr., 92, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Friday
Evangeline L. Alberts, 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Saturday
Lorraine Katzberg, 93, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
David “Dave” J. Collett, 69, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Elmer E. Schmidt, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Wednesday October 13
Donald G. Kleiber, 83, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Friday October 15
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Monday October 18
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.