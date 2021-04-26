Tuesday
James E. “Jim” “Gus” Gustafson, 91, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Wednesday
Allen M. Headrick Jr., 94, of Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley.
Friday April 30
Roy M. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Saturday May 1
John Koke, 68, of Sutton, celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. at 202 E. Lincoln St. Apt. A in Sutton.
Eugene O. Heinz, 89, formerly of Lawrence, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence.
Wednesday May 26
James P. ‘Jim’ Nemetz, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
