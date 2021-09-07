Wednesday
Katherine R. “Katie” Anderson, 95, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Ingrid Lennemann, 56, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Franklin.
Friday
Judith K. “Judy” Spencer, 66, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Richard T. Brunson, 63, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings.
Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, Colorado, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Saturday September 11
Chad Hutchison, 52, of Atlanta, GA, 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Hastings.
Jean Charles, 105, of Republic, Kansas, 10:30 a.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas.
Maggie Sommer, 74, of Roseland, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
