Tuesday
Charles “Chuck” Hewitt Sr., 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Carolyn K. Rehtus, 81, of Ayr, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Thursday
Julia A. Schutte, 96, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at rural Juniata.
Friday, Jan. 7
Ivan D. Godtel, 90, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church.
Muriel Follmer, 94, of Nelson, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior.
Saturday January 8, 2022
Doug A. Oeltjen, 60, of Glenvil, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Norma J. Classen, 83, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Friday, Jan. 14
Gloria Northern, 77, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
