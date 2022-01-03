Tuesday

Charles “Chuck” Hewitt Sr., 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.

Carolyn K. Rehtus, 81, of Ayr, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Thursday

Julia A. Schutte, 96, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at rural Juniata.

Friday, Jan. 7

Ivan D. Godtel, 90, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church.

Muriel Follmer, 94, of Nelson, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior.

Saturday January 8, 2022

Doug A. Oeltjen, 60, of Glenvil, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Norma J. Classen, 83, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Friday, Jan. 14

Gloria Northern, 77, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.

