Saturday June 26

Tami B. Shay, 55, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Betty E. Koch, 93, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

Cindy L. Chavira, 59, of Hastings, 4 p.m. at the Eagles in Hastings.

Sunday June 27

Lane E. Thelander, 2, of Superior, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Monday June 28

Robert C. (Jake), 85, and Wilma J. (Lofing) Kennedy, 84, both of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Hastings Elks Club in Hastings.

Tuesday June 29

Elfreida ‘Marie’ Kilmer-Buehler, 97, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Thursday July 1

Brian J. Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery.

Saturday July 3

Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.

Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0