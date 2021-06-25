Saturday June 26
Tami B. Shay, 55, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Betty E. Koch, 93, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Cindy L. Chavira, 59, of Hastings, 4 p.m. at the Eagles in Hastings.
Sunday June 27
Lane E. Thelander, 2, of Superior, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Monday June 28
Robert C. (Jake), 85, and Wilma J. (Lofing) Kennedy, 84, both of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Hastings Elks Club in Hastings.
Tuesday June 29
Elfreida ‘Marie’ Kilmer-Buehler, 97, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Thursday July 1
Brian J. Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery.
Saturday July 3
Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
