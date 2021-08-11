Thursday
Stanley K. O’Brien Jr., 67, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Darlene E. Wolfe, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Friday
Douglas C. Johnson, 76, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday
Samuel R. Templin, 68, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Vernon F. Duncan, 79, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin.
August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
