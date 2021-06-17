Friday

Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Barbara J. “Barb” Peck, 79, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Saturday

Patricia J. McKeon, 75, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Linda K. Pierce, 48, of Holstein, noon to 3 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Monday

Darrell Ward, 88, of Nelson, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Tuesday June 22

Rosemary Dageforde, 79, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

