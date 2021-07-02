Saturday
Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Gloria V. “Val” Lambert, 80, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Sylvia Fink, 67, of rural Bladen, 2 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Bladen.
Monday
Catherine A. “Cathy” Kuhlman, 92, of Trumbull, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Tuesday
Cheryl R. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Wednesday
Ron Ahrens, 59, formerly of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral in Superior.
Thursday July 8
Mary E. Smith, 82, formerly of Hastings, 9 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
