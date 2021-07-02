Saturday

Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.

Gloria V. “Val” Lambert, 80, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Sylvia Fink, 67, of rural Bladen, 2 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Bladen.

Monday

Catherine A. “Cathy” Kuhlman, 92, of Trumbull, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Tuesday

Cheryl R. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.

Wednesday

Ron Ahrens, 59, formerly of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral in Superior.

Thursday July 8

Mary E. Smith, 82, formerly of Hastings, 9 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.

Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

