Wednesday July 21
Robert J. Karmazin, 96, of Hastings, 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Thursday July 22
Beverly J. Bruning, 72, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Bruce J. Berck Jr., 26, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Darrel W. Ragland, 64, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Saturday July 24
Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.
Wednesday July 28
Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.