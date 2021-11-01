Tuesday

Faye E. Powers, 86, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Wednesday

Lucille J. Richardson, 92, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Marland D. “Lefty” Wolfe, 84, formerly of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Thursday

Cleora M. Ficken, 95, of Fairbury, 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Davenport.

Friday November 5

Joan M. Bramble, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday November 6

Norma L. Crago, 76, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Hastings Salvation Army in Hastings.

Sunday November 7

Daniel D. ‘Dan’ Bogan, 58, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Elks Country Club in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0