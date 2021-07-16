Saturday

Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.

Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Rodney R. “Rod” Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church in Hastings.

Monday

William G. “Bill” Nabower, 82, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

Saturday July 24

Ruth M. Pfeil, 103, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

