Saturday October 23

Harlan R. ‘Pete’ Petersen, 81, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.

Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.

Tuesday October 26

Joyce E. Talkington, 82, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.

Wednesday October 27

Sarah E. Warnock, 29, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Thursday October 28

Duane M. ‘Dude’ Child, Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

