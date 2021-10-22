Saturday October 23
Harlan R. ‘Pete’ Petersen, 81, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Candace L. Olsen, 52, of Ong, 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Sutton.
Raymond R. Kuehn, 66, of Heartwell, 11 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden.
Tuesday October 26
Joyce E. Talkington, 82, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Wednesday October 27
Sarah E. Warnock, 29, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday October 28
Duane M. ‘Dude’ Child, Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.