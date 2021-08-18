Friday
Rosemary B. “Rosey” Peterson, 73, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings.
Phil Hansen, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Saturday
Thelma L. Jensen, 90, of Minden, 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Minden.
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Rose Mary Brennfoerder, 82, of Edgar, 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Edgar.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
