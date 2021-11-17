Thursday November 18

Melvin ‘Wayne’ Liebst, 88, of Hemet, CA, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Suzanne Wood, 68, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Belvidere.

Friday November 19

Steven D. Harwick, 68, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Hastings.

Donna J. Lehman, 90, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

John L. Kriha, 75, of Ravenna, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hastings.

Saturday November 20

Gary Wittenbach, 67, or Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Marian E. Souchek, 91, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Lafayette J. Trotter, Jr., 68, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Catherine ‘Cathy’ Ahrens, 81, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior.

Patsy Warner, 83, of Burr Oak, KS, 11 a.m. at Northbranch Friends Church in Jewell County, KS.

Christy J. Timmons, 69, of Smith Center, KS, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, KS.

