Saturday November 20
Gary Wittenbach, 67, or Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Marian E. Souchek, 91, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Lafayette J. Trotter, Jr., 68, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Catherine ‘Cathy’ Ahrens, 81, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior.
Patsy Warner, 83, of Burr Oak, KS, 11 a.m. at Northbranch Friends Church in Jewell County, KS.
Christy J. Timmons, 69, of Smith Center, KS, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, KS.
Sunday November 21
Edmund Huber, 91, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Monday November 22
Delmar J. ‘Jim’ Pederson, 80, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Kucera, 88, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Tuesday November 23
Fredrick A. Eckhardt, 84, of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Anthony D. ‘Tony’ Johannsen, 58, of Holstein, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein.
Wednesday November 24
Milton A. Munson, Jr., 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Norma Jean Burklund, 79, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
