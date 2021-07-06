Wednesday
Richard F. Consbruck, 85, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Adrian G. “Buster” Menke, 92, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Lawrence.
Lola M. Gartner, 86, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ron Ahrens, 59, formerly of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral in Superior.
Thursday
Mary E. Smith, 82, formerly of Hastings, 9 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Ann C. Konen, 91, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Friday
Debra M. Henderson, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Judy K. Crandell, 76, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardnes in Hastings.
Gary A. Ward, 82, 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Mary Ann Woolsey, 87, formerly of Inland, 1:30 p.m. at Inland Cemetery in Inland.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
John A. Quirk, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Michael Saladino, 75, of Ayr, 11 a.m. at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr.
Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Jerry Horst, 62, of Edgar, 3 p.m. at the Edgar American Legion in Edgar.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
