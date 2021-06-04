Saturday

Judith E. Staub, 74, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.

Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva.

Monday

Priscilla E. “Percy” Maul, 90, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Wednesday

Doris M. Swanstrom, 84, of Moses Lake, WA, 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior.

Thursday June 10

Donald D. ‘Don’ Warner, 72, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Friday June 11

Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.

Saturday June 12

Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday June 19

Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, noon at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

