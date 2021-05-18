Wednesday May 19

Glenda H. Kress, 74, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Tom Frerichs, 72, of Juniata, 3 p.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Thursday May 20

Gerald M. ‘Jerry’ Daly Jr., 81, of Juniata, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Friday May 21

George L. Joyce, 81, of Heartwell, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell.

Darlene Schliep, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday May 22

Lori J. Hall, 64, of Campbell, 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

William Dowse, of Harvard, 10:30 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Lynn M. Meyer, 70, formerly of Doniphan, 12 p.m. at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin.

