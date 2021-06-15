Wednesday June 16
Joyce P. Dinnell, 92, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Robert E. ‘Bob’ Scribner, 70, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Susan F. Black, 74, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday June 17
Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Friday June 18
Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Barbara J. ‘Barb’ Peck, 79, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Saturday June 19
Patricia J. McKeon, 75, of Junitat, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Linda K. Pierce, 48, of Holstein, 12-3 at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.