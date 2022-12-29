Friday
Michael D. “Mike” Hahne, 56, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Rowland A. Benedict, 82, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Saturday
Arthur “Art” Schakat, 98, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday January 7
Jimmie Holliday, 79, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
