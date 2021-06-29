Thursday
Robert L. Bell, 76, of Blue Hill, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Lloyd J. Warburton Sr., 71, of Glenvil, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
F. Kay Blackstone, 85, of Red Cloud, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Brian J. Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Friday
Harlan R. Schlachter, 94, of Grand Island, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Shirley M. Dixon, 87, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Doris A. Healey, 90, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Saturday July 3
Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Monday July 5
Catherine A. ‘Cathy’ Kuhlman, 92, of Trumbull, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Wednesday July 7
Ron Ahrens, 59, formerly of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral in Superior.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thomas Zusag, M.D., 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Brique 1887 in Hastings.
Eileen E. Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
