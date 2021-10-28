Friday
Carol S. Wheeler, 75, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Florence M. Alexander, 87, formerly of Harvard, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Mary F. Garvin, 59, of Harvard, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Genevieve R. Conway, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Monday
Larry D. Schnase, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Tuesday November 2
Faye E. Powers, 86, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Wednesday November 3
Marland D. ‘Lefty’ Wolfe, 84, formerly of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.