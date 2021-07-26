Wednesday
Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.
Thursday
Delton C. Shaw, 77, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Darlene J. Overleese, 83, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at Methodist Church in Franklin.
Friday July 30
Joseph F. Matthias, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, of Hastings,10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Lillian D. Peshek, 94, formerly of Fairfield, 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Saturday July 31
Jeffrey R. Wolfe, 49, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
