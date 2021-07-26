Wednesday

Jeffrey S. Krull, 57, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.

Thursday

Delton C. Shaw, 77, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Darlene J. Overleese, 83, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at Methodist Church in Franklin.

Friday July 30

Joseph F. Matthias, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, of Hastings,10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.

Lillian D. Peshek, 94, formerly of Fairfield, 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.

Saturday July 31

Jeffrey R. Wolfe, 49, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

