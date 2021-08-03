Thursday
Ruth L. Conner, 98, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Friday
Carl Yurk, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Ardyce M. Burge, 91, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Louan J. Meyer, 89, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Patricia A. “Pat” Crawford, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.
Monday August 9
Steven M. DeJung, 69, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
