Friday September 17
Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday September 18
Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Monday September 20
Dennis Riese, 78, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Holstein.
Tuesday September 21
F. Verlene DeHutt Noren Gipe, 95, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
