Friday September 17

Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday September 18

Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Monday September 20

Dennis Riese, 78, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Holstein.

Tuesday September 21

F. Verlene DeHutt Noren Gipe, 95, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

0
0
0
0
0