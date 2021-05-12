Thursday May 13

Stanley W. Johnson, 88, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Connie L. May, 77, of Hastings, 11:00 a.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.

Friday May 14

Alvera C. and Ronald L. Beach, 74, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Merna L. Brouillette, 94, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday May 15

Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Joy E. ‘Minnick’ Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.

Saturday May 22

Lori J. Hall, 64, of Campbell, 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

0
0
0
0
0