Thursday May 13
Stanley W. Johnson, 88, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Connie L. May, 77, of Hastings, 11:00 a.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
Friday May 14
Alvera C. and Ronald L. Beach, 74, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Merna L. Brouillette, 94, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday May 15
Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Joy E. ‘Minnick’ Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.
Saturday May 22
Lori J. Hall, 64, of Campbell, 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
