Thursday June 17

Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Friday June 18

Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Barbara J. ‘Barb’ Peck, 79, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Saturday June 19

Patricia J. McKeon, 75, of Junitat, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastin

