Carl C. Juett, 78, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Superior.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
Tuesday
Carl C. Juett, 78, of Superior, 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Superior.
Phylis A. Kort, 72, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill.
Daniel “Doc” Dedrick, 58, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at DAV in Hastings.
Thursday
Agnes G. Britten, 97, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior.
Saturday October 22
Ellen Blank, 97, of Lincoln, 1 p.m. at United Congregational Church in Franklin.
Ivan and Verleen Gharring, of Carson City, Michigan, 2 p.m. at Nelson Cemetery in Nelson.
Sunday October 23
Tamara K. Mutchie, 63, of Trumbull, 1 p.m. at Chautauqua Park in Hastings.
Thursday October 27
Butch Nuss, 73, of Giltner, 6 p.m. at the Giltner Community Center in Giltner.
