Tuesday

Antonette “Toni” Turner, 101, of Bladen, 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Bladen.

Wednesday

John P. Meyer, 79, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.

Friday August 20

Phil Hansen, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.

Saturday, August 21

Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.

Thelma L. Jensen, 90, of Minden, 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Minden.

Rose Mary Brennfoerder, 82, of Edgar, 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Edgar.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

September 18

Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

