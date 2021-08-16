Tuesday
Antonette “Toni” Turner, 101, of Bladen, 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Bladen.
Wednesday
John P. Meyer, 79, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior.
Friday August 20
Phil Hansen, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Saturday, August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Thelma L. Jensen, 90, of Minden, 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Minden.
Rose Mary Brennfoerder, 82, of Edgar, 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Edgar.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
