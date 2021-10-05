Wednesday October 6
Valdean K. ‘Dutch’ Kopke, 81, 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Shickley.
Thursday October 7
Geraldine M. Struss, 96, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
David ‘Dave’ R. Tatro, 61, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Lloyd ‘Dale’ Powell, Sr., 92, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Friday October 8
Evangeline L. Alberts, 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Saturday October 9
Lorraine Katzberg, 93, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
David ‘Dave’ J. Collett, 69, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Elmer E. Schmidt, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Hastings Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Friday October 15
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Monday October 18
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
